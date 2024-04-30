Accidentally killed by friends

On Tuesday, April 16th, the deceased, Freeman Raka, and four other individuals, allegedly planned to attack another youth, who was identified as Tintien Eliut, at Kanam village in Sentral Niu Ailan LLG.

At around 7.30pm, armed with sticks and bamboos, they headed to the main village to where Eliut was making phone calls. There, the group started attacking him in the dark.

However, amid flying limbs and weapons, Eliut silently slipped through.

The group continued their attack but were stopped by the ward 14 councillor, Clement Dana. It was then that they discovered that the person lying on the ground was Raka.

Dana called the police and they responded quickly, obtained evidence and escorted Raka’s body to the Kavieng General Hospital morgue.

The four suspects are looking at being charged with wilful murder.