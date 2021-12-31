32 arrested over murder and arson

East Sepik Provincial Police Commander Albert Beli said the 32 who were arrested are from Moim and Kambaramba villages. PPC Beli said the suspects are in police custody. They were identified by police as being involved in other crimes such as rape, assault causing injuries, murder and arson.



Beli said police are patrolling the location to make sure that there no more trouble is caused by the villagers.

“The suspects who are in police custody will be identified by the villagers with their complaints and they will be charged according to the crimes committed. The recent murder and arson suspects are also in police custody. I have advised my officers to make sure they are charged properly and will appear in court to defend themselves,” he said.

Beli also thanked the provincial government and all who supported the police during the festive season. He said the year will end today and he looks forward to working with them in 2022.

He said next year will be a year where leaders must assist police in making sure there is no trouble during the election period.