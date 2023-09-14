29 Suspects Surrender to Police

The operation leading to the surrender of these suspects was masterminded by Central Provincial Police Commander Chief Inspector Laimo Asi. Accompanied by his officers and supported by three ward councilors from Egala`auna, Maopa, and Gaivakala, Chief Inspector Asi successfully orchestrated the surrender.

Tensions had been escalating along the Aroma Coast since the unfortunate incidents of robbery and murder took place. To mitigate any potential vigilante actions, police units were promptly dispatched to the crime scene to raise awareness and urged the local populace to refrain from taking the law into their own hands but to assist in bringing the suspects to justice.

PPC Asi revealed that the successful surrender took place in Egalaauna, where 27 of the suspects connected to the two murders turned themselves in to the police, along with two individuals involved in the robbery. These 27 individuals were from Egalaauna, and they had collectively confronted a group of five armed criminals, resulting in the death of two criminals while three managed to escape. Two of the escapees later surrendered to the police, while one remains at large.

According to official police reports, the incident unfolded on the morning of Sunday, September 3, when a group of five armed men from Maopa attempted to rob a Chinese shop in Egalaauna village. The villagers took matters into their own hands after learning about the deaths of the two robbers, ransacking the store, injuring the Chinese proprietor, and setting the store ablaze. Additionally, threats were issued against Egalaauna residents.

Swift intervention from NCD/Central Commander Anthony Wagambie and PPC Asi prevented the situation from spiraling out of control. A meeting was convened in Port Moresby with community leaders from Aroma, while police units were dispatched to the scene to maintain order.

PPC Asi expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the operation, highlighting that the 29 surrendered suspects are now in police custody. Police will also conduct investigations into the arson and other related offenses stemming from the initial incident.