28yo to face national court for abusing minor

John Mondiai, of Kerowagi in Simbu Province, was at the Nine-Mile Bridge in Morobe Province, on Friday, December 17th, 2021, between 12pm and 1pm, when he saw the 14-year-old walking across a field to her house.

He allegedly covered her mouth with his hands before dragging her to his brother’s house, where he sexually assaulted her.

He threatened to kill the girl if she ever told her parents so she did not say anything.

On January 28th, 2022, Mondiai’s wife acted on information received and told the girl’s parents.

When questioned, the girl confirmed the assault and revealed that she was afraid for her life.

The matter was reported the same day to Three-Mile police but with nothing forthcoming, the family went to the Morobe Provincial Police Headquarters and filed another report on February 10th.

Police said the defendant kept hiding from them until he was picked up by town police for a minor assault on October 30th, 2022.

On October 31st, he was formally arrested and charged with one count of sexual penetration.

Senior Provincial Magistrate, Pious Tapil, committed the matter to the national court after finding that there was sufficient evidence against Mondiai.