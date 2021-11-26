2022 Budget Focuses On Health

It is estimated that 6000 extra nurses from the Catholic and Church Health Service system will be added onto the Alesco payroll giving them more certainty and higher levels of pay.

The education sector has also increased from K1095 million to K1470 million, an increase of 34 percent.

This includes K632 million for full government tuition-fee subsidies making 2022 the highest level of support ever provided.

The 2022 Budget invests more in community services with an increase in funding by 52percent, up from K102 million to K156 million.

This includes full funding for establishing the Gender-Based Violence Secretariat and support to important NGOs working to address domestic violence.

Treasurer Ian Ling Stuckey said the Government is conducting this vital spending in our human resources, and into our physical resources, while continuing the process of budget repair and reconstruction.

