1,500 Farmers In East Sepik Get Support

The program will enable farmers to improve household income and food and nutrition security.

To increase economic return from aquaculture, riverine and coastal fisheries value chain in East Sepik Province is the purpose of a Letter of Agreement (LoA) signed between the FAO-led EU-STREIT PNG Programme and Foundation of Women in Agriculture Development (FOWIAD) in early November 2021.

Under this collaboration, the service provider will organize the formation of 60 fish farm clusters involving 1,500 fish farmers in Wosera-Gawi, Maprik, Yangoru-Saussia and Wewak districts.

The service provider will also liaise and collaborate with EU-STREIT PNG and Provincial/District fishery offices to facilitate fish farming training programs for the 1,500 fish farmers; and fish nursery operation and management training for four fish nursery operators.

Among activities to be conducted under this agreement include; Facilitate collection and deliveries of 20,000 tilapia fish fries supplied by EU-STREIT PNG, to four nursery operators for nursing into fingerlings size and facilitate sales/supply of tilapia fingerlings to 1,500 fish farmers.

The EU-STREIT PNG’s Programme Coordinator, Dr Xuebing Sun, said, “Many people living in the rural areas in the Sepik region depend on fishery and aquatic resources for their food and livelihood. EU-STREIT PNG Programme has been working with fishing communities, business sector, local government units, national government agencies, academic and research institutions to promote the efficient conservation, management and sustainable development of fisheries and aquatic resources in Sepik region so that these may continue to serve the needs of the people today and tomorrow in a sustainable manner.

Meanwhile, the executive director of FOWIAD, Monica Otto explained that the option for 60 fish farmer clusters or 1,500 fish farmers is not limited to their member farmers.

“We’re open to different groups including families with focus on those who have water resources and 20x20 to 50x50 land masses. Simply because we’re looking at long term investment from youth to become part of the FAO future farmers,” said Mrs Otto.