“Impose Project Fees But Don’t Overcharge”

Minister Uguro made this clarification in the floor of Parliament after Member for Moresby Northeast John Kaupa raised the issue on charging of project fees. Minister Uguro also warned that ‘those who are caught overcharging fees will be dealt with accordingly. School Principals and teachers if found doing this will be removed from their jobs."

The Minister added that directives were issued to the Teaching Service Commission to conduct investigation into schools illegally over charging project fees to the students.

The compulsory project fees set for 2022 is elementary schools will pay K20, primary schools K60, Secondary schools K220, Vocational schools K200 and FODE is K20 per course.