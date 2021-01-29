‘Massive increase’ in student intake expected

Morobe’s provincial program advisor for education, Keith Tangui, said learning institutions will be exceeding their 2021 quota.

The Lae Secondary School principal, Christopher Raymond, recently revealed that he has exceeded his Grade Nine quota by 63. And that number excludes the requests from parents to make space available for their children’s transfer.

When asked to comment on the matter, Tangui said all schools around the province will be experiencing this.

“Due to COVID-19, many parents withdrew their students,” he stated. “This year, the government said regardless of what, these students must continue so we opened the door again.”

Tangui said new 2021 intakes and those who withdrew in 2020 will start classes together, urging principals to work with them as this is a ‘mammoth task’.

“Our teachers are going to be doing a very big job that’s why our board of management and principals have to take ownership. If there’s going to be new infrastructure built, we must build it.”

(Morobe’s provincial program advisor for education, Keith Tangui)