Minister Raminai calls for quality standards

He made the call during the swearing-in of new interim council members of the University of Goroka recently.

"I want the core function of the University of Goroka to be emphasized on with the swearing in of the new interim Council members," Raminai said.

“The core function of UOG is to train as many secondary school teachers. This is the core function of this state University.”

He said it seemed that UOG has deviated from this core objective and as a result has had conflicting views often leading to poor dialogue with many major stakeholders.

“In my tenure as Higher Education Minister, I want to see partnership and dialogue among students, staff and all stakeholders.

“I want you all to take ownership of this University,” he said.

The Minister said the newly sworn Council had a mammoth task of ensuring that the standard of quality education given in other Universities is also practiced at UOG.

In order to forge this way forward, Raminai said the new acting Vice Chancellor, Dr Teng Waninga and the newly sworn in interim Council need to firmly safeguard the University and its principles.