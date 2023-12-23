Xmas cheer at PMGH children’s ward

This is the first-ever visit by the CACC members, which included Finance Secretary Sam Penias, National Executive Council Secretary Grace So’on, and Chief Secretary to Government Ivan Pomaleu.

In the true spirit of giving, gifts were handed to the wards and their guardians, with the Chief Secretary describing it as a “pleasant visit that brought plenty of smiles to the children and their parents.”

Pomaleu and the team were briefed by the Port Moresby General Hospital Chief Executive Officer, Dr Paki Molumi, before distributing gift hampers to each child.

In appreciation, Dr Molumi thanked Pomaleu and some members of the CACC present, saying the committee's presence alone during this festive time meant a lot to the children and their parents.