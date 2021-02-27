Vital medical equipment donated

The delivery included items such as thermometers, stethoscopes and wheelchairs.

Acting CEO of the New Ireland Provincial Health Authority, Dr Joachim Taulo, thanked Newcrest Mining for continuing to support the province.

“We are better equipped to cope with the pandemic due to the regular deliveries of equipment and medicine from Newcrest, which will benefit the people of New Ireland.”

The East New Britain Provincial Health Authority’s CEO, Dr Aka Yap, reiterated the importance of Newcrest’s assistance when the delivery was received at the Provincial Control Centre last week.

Craig Jones, Newcrest’s Chief Operating Officer (PNG), reinforced Newcrest’s commitment to assisting PNG in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Newcrest is proud to be able to continue supporting our host communities and surrounding provinces.

“This is an important part of our K20 million community support fund through which we are seeking to do our bit to help. We are now looking forward to being able to support PNG with the preparedness for the upcoming rollout of the vaccine.”