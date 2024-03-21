Re-elected ELCPNG executives challenged

Pastor and missionary teacher from the Philippines Lutheran Church, Reverend Edwin Huevos, delivered this message to the church executives during their installation at Ogelbeng Seminary in Mt. Hagen, Western Highlands Province, on Sunday, March 17.

Head Bishop, Reverend Dr Jack Urame, Assistant Bishop, Reverend Lucas Kedabing, and General Church Secretary, Bernard Kaisom, were officially dedicated to God, renewing their contracts and tasked with the responsibilities to lead the ELCPNG in their final term of four years; from 2024 to 2028.

In his sermon, based on the Bible reading from 1 Peter 5:1-4, Rev Huevos reminded the executives of the qualities essential for their leadership. He pointed out that having being re-elected by delegates from the 17 ELCPNG districts during the 34th synod, they must perform their duties with willingness, honesty, and humility, serving the Lutheran faithful at all levels.

“You must always know that a good church leader has the responsibility to care for God's flock, which includes the Lutheran church members from the ELCPNG districts, circuits, parishes, and congregations. If you serve with willingness and joy, you can go the extra mile in leading the people, despite challenges. Failure to do so will result in being held accountable by God,” Rev Huevos said.

He also highlighted that leaders should be eager to serve, not motivated by monetary gain.

“If leaders work merely to get paid, it’s a selfish desire for wealth and possessions. God has already promised to provide for all your needs when you are doing His work, so money should not be your motivation. Instead, always be ready to serve the church.”

Rev Huevos urged the leaders to treat all of God's people fairly, regardless of their status, and to model Christ-like leadership.

The historic event marked the first time an installation of church executives was held outside Lae. It attracted more than 500 people.