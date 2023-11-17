PMGH marks World Prematurity Day

The event was graced by prominent figures including POMGEN CEO Dr Paki Molumi, Dr Roland Barnabas, Dr Claudes Kamenga of UNICEF, WHO Technical Officer Dr Madeline Salva, and DFAT representative Dr Anna Gilchrist. The POMGEN SCN team staged a demonstrative drama illustrating the challenges faced by premature infants, emphasizing the potential consequences of premature birth.

During his address, Dr Roland Barnabas shed light on the complexity of premature birth, revealing that it constitutes thirty percent of hospital admissions at POMGEN and contributes to over half of neonatal deaths. Dr Barnabas underscored the urgent need for research, advocacy, and support for mothers and newborns, emphasizing the collective effort required for a brighter future.

Dr Madeline Salva, representing WHO, echoed the urgency of addressing the silent epidemic of premature births. She stressed the critical role played by frontline healthcare workers, acknowledging them as the true experts who translate global guidelines into effective services.

Under the global theme of "Small actions, Big impact," the significance of immediate skin-to-skin care for every baby was highlighted. Development partners such as UNICEF, PMGH, NDoH, and PHA's were recognized for their support in promoting low-cost impact interventions like kangaroo mother care, early and exclusive breastfeeding, and infection control to improve outcomes for infants in Papua New Guinea.

Health Extension Officer Lilly Modrepo expressed gratitude for gaining knowledge to effectively manage newborns. Plans were revealed to establish standardized special care nurseries in various PHA's.

World Prematurity Day brought together parents, health organizations, government bodies, and communities to discuss the challenges of preterm birth. Conversations centered around improving healthcare facilities and reinforcing preventive measures to protect infants from infections and diseases. The global initiative encourages collaborative efforts for a healthier future for premature babies and their families.

Dr Roland Barnabas reiterated, “Premature birth is a complex and often unforeseen challenge that affects millions of infants worldwide, altering the course of their lives and presenting unique heroes for their families. As we come together on this special occasion, we recognize the urgency of addressing this issue and amplify our collective efforts to ensure a brighter future for these vulnerable babies. World Prematurity Day serves as a poignant reminder of the need for continued research, advocacy, and support for mothers and newborns.”