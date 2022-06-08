Partners welcome Joint Tripartite on ‘One Health’

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nation (FAO), the World Health Organization for Animal Health (OIE), The United Environment Programme (UNEP) and the World Health Organization (WHO) embraced the newly formed operational definition of ‘One Health’ from their advisory panel on December 1, 2021.

FAO showcased the ‘One Health’ approach. Members of the One Health High Level Expert Panel (OHHLEP) represent a broad range of disciplines in science and policy-related sectors relevant to ‘One Health’ from around the world.

One Health Approach aims to sustainably balance and optimize the health of people, animals and ecosystems.

The approach can be applied at the community, subnational, national, regional, and global levels and relies on shared and effective governance, communication, collaboration and coordination.

With the ‘One Health’ approach in place, it will be easier for people to better understand the co-benefits, risks, trade-offs and opportunities to advance equitable and holistic solutions.

The tripartite and UNEP will continue to coordinate and implement ‘One Health’ activities in line with the spirit of the new OHHLEP definition of One Health.

The four organizations are working together to mainstream ‘One Health’ so that they are better prepared to prevent, predict, detect and respond to global threats and promote sustainable development.