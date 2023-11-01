Oral Health Education Day

The event aimed to teach children the importance of proper oral care from a young age, instilling lifelong healthy habits.

Thanks to a generous donation from Colgate's 'Bright Smiles, Bright Futures' program, BbP children had an engaging and educational day. Colgate's program emphasizes that oral health is not just about bright smiles but also long-term well-being, stressing the consequences of untreated tooth decay, which can lead to pain, discomfort, lower self-esteem, reduced quality of life, and decreased school attendance.

During the event, BbP children brought water to class, received demonstrations on how to brush their teeth, and enjoyed a group tooth-brushing session that left them with beaming smiles.

November 1st serves as a reminder of the essential role of proper dental hygiene, including regular brushing and flossing, in preventing tooth decay and gum disease.

BbP expressed its gratitude to Colgate for providing oral health kits for the children and educational posters for the libraries, highlighting the interconnectedness of health and education.