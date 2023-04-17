OOH offers Cardio scholarship

On Saturday night’s fundraising dinner, Johnson shared that OOH has successfully invested in the training of local specialists overseas and in the country.

“We will work with the University of Papua New Guinea and the Pacific Adventist University to develop a Cardio Scholarship Program, for medical students to who wish to aim to become specialists in the field of Cardiac studies,” she stated.

Among the cardiologist surgeons, the only female cardiologist was recognized, as well as Pediatric Cardiologist, Intervention cardiologists, upcoming cardiothoracic surgeon.

She added that there needs to be the training of two perfusionists as well as five nurses that have already been trained in cardiology and they look after the intensive care unit and critical care unit.

“In 2023 onwards, OOH will continue to focus on the training and upskilling of local cardiologists, doctors, clinicians not only in PMGH but we will also train those in other provinces,” said Johnson.