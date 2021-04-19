New mental health tribunal members

The members of the tribunal are:

Dessie Kaputin Magaru (Deputy Chief Magistrate) to be appointed as chairperson

Dr. Monica K. Hagali – Psychiatrist

Dr. Posanau Chamilou – Psychiatrist

Dr. Umadevi Ambihalpahar – Clinical psychology/occupational therapy

Sr. Rosa Pahau – Social Work/Nursing

Vasiti Mauta – Lawyer

Dr. Peter Kaminiel – Disciplinary force

Jenny Illa – Community representative

Board members reappointed were:

Dr. Umadevi Ambihaipahar – representing Directorate and its partners

Loani Henao – Representing business and employers

Sir John Cardinal Ribat – Representing church organisations

Roselyn Gwaibo – Representing law and justice sector

Kelly Namaliu – Representing consumers

Navy Mulo – Representing Health Department

Dr. Monica K Hagali – Representing psychiatric profession

Taies Sansan – Representing community sector

Dr. Peter Kaminiel – representing disciplined forces

The new members were announced and presented to the Minister for Health and HIV, Jelta Wong. Present also was Board Chairman Sir John Cardinal Ribat and Secretary for Health, Dr. Osborne Liko.

In a small ceremony, Dr. Uma Ambi, the Acting Director for the Directorate of Social Change and mental health services, said it had not been easy to have a reform in mental health.

She acknowledged all stakeholders, including ministerial task force and the board members, for their support in achieving the reform which will now see that mental health has its own budget allocations.

Chairman for the Directorate, Sir John Cardinal Ribat, expressed great disappointment in the lack of support received from the government in the past.

He said since the launch of the reform in 2010 by the former Governor General, the late Sir Michael Ogio, it was never prioritised.

The directorate had faced a lot of challenges since then, for instance it was not allocated office space but was given space at the Catholic Bishop’s Conference which is where they operate until present.

Funding was very minimal such as the allocation for this year was a mere K6,000.

“I’m very thankful that Minister is here, Honourble Jelta Wong and also Liko here with us to ensure that this service has a place and is recognised and is supported like any other health services that we support. I’m sure these two won’t desert us,” Cardinal Sir John said.

Minister Wong said the widespread devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic added to the mentally related disorders that are already there.

“While mental health services coverage in PNG is low, mental disorders and its traumatic effects are increasing drastically in homes, schools and communities of growing population. The imbalance is not healthy for our young developing nation. More than 50 percent of the country’s population of 10 million are children,” Minister Wong stated.

He said children, as valuable assets of the country, ought to be protected to be developed well into mentally healthy adults, and contribute meaningfully to the country’s development.

“I am happy to say that Directorate of Social Change and mental health services is our PNG solution to the mental health for all greater investment, greater access, a massive scale up in investment and mental health for PNG by PNG Mental Health Fraternity.”