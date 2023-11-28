New Bosset facility saves lives

A young couple, expecting their first child, arrived at the Bosset health centre in the midst of labour pains, having attended only one antenatal visit during the pregnancy.

With the health workers' estimation that the woman was 36 weeks pregnant and about to deliver prematurely, the situation intensified after prolonged labour. The newborn faced complications, diagnosed with a neonatal infection and apnea attacks, leading to respiratory failure.

Swift action was taken as health workers transferred the baby to the newly equipped facility, boasting resources that were previously unavailable. The facility now includes a 24-hour power supply, and essential tools like oxygen concentrators, glucometers, and pulse-oximeters crucial for monitoring the baby's health.

Nursing Officer Francis Navis expressed gratitude for the upgraded facility, stating, "We are privileged and thankful for the new health facility with its resources. Even though the facility is yet to officially open, our decision to use the facility and its resources has helped us save the baby’s life."

Funded by the Australian Government through a PGK 16.79 million Incentive Fund grant to Catholic Health Service Kiunga, the Bosset Sub-Health Centre upgrade encompasses inpatient and outpatient departments, an emergency and observation room, treatment rooms, a laboratory, a minor operating theatre, a dental clinic, general and malnutrition wards, a maternity wing, TB and HIV ward, and staff housing.

The facility, certified and approved for use after passing building compliance standards inspection by the Kiunga Department of Works, is set to significantly enhance healthcare accessibility.

Previously, residents of Western Province’s Middle Fly district had to endure up to 12 hours of travel to Kiunga for essential health care services.

The upgraded Bosset Health Facility now promises improved service provision, benefiting around 14,000 people in the catchment area.