MoU Signed To Improve Disability Services

Under the Agreement, the Yangoru-Saussia District Development Authority will pay K100,000 to Callan Services annually to employ four full time staff to be based in each LLG in the district to provide assistance and services to the People Living With Disability population.

Under the MoA, each year the District guarantees K100,000 to continue the services, subject to satisfactory performance by Callan Services.

Mr Maru said the disabled population of Yangoru Saussia deserve support and services just like the able population.

“Our Motto is ‘God First’, hence we must live what we preach by following the footsteps of Jesus who spent more time healing than teaching and preaching including healing the lame and the blind. We will not leave anyone behind in the District including our disable population,” said Maru.