KML delivers on K3m funding for Kidney work

President of PNG Kidney Foundation, Sir Martin Poh received the dummy cheque from KML Chairman Dr. Ila Temu at Kumul Minerals Building at 2-Mile, NCD.

The KML Chair acknowledged that Kidney disease is one area in the health sector that needs a lot of help. Setting up the Kidney Foundation presents the means to start the conversation. He thanked the PNG Kidney Foundation for this.

“But on behalf of the Kumul Minerals, I would like to say that we are very happy to be partnered with the foundation and under your able leadership, Sir Martin. Our job as a sponsor is made easier because of the quality of people, (and) the quality of leadership that’s involved in this space,” Dr. Temu.

Dr. Temu said they are happy with the work of the foundation and committed to continue the partnership with them beyond the three years of the agreement. He also encouraged other corporate entities to support the foundation and the fight against kidney disease.

Meanwhile, Sir Martin said when they signed the three-year agreement in December 2022, they received the first batch of K1million in January 2023. The initial K1million helped the foundation to kick start work on the building of a Kidney Medical clinic. Sir Martin said work on the building will be ready in two months.

“The Kidney Clinic that we’re going to have, we will name ‘Kumul Mineral Kidney Medical Clinic’. The clinic will be used to train Kidney nurses as well,” Sir Martin said.