K150,000 for PMGH obstetrics and gynecology services

French Minister of State for Development, Francophine and International Partnerships, Chrysoula Zacharopoulou, presented the cheque on Saturday 29th July.

The Obstetrics and Gynecology Society runs a project supported by the French government to build birthing facilities for pregnant women in rural areas to access.

This is the second visit by Minister Zacharopoulou to Port Moresby General Hospital following her recent visit last year.

During her 2022 visit, she promised support which she delivered today.

Minister Zacharopoulou also a gynaecologist, said maternal care is crucial not only in the main hospital but in rural hospital areas as well.

She said the funding will go to support the Obstetrics and gynecology society’s project to ensure birthing facilities are built in rural areas for mothers to deliver their babies.

She said pregnant mothers especially in rural areas face a lot of difficulties to deliver babies at the main hospital and she is happy to support this project knowing that the funding will go a long way to help women and children in PNG.

The Head of Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Dr Glenn Mola said PNG has more than 800 rural facilities and 22 provincial hospitals.

He said the funding will ensure birthing facilities are built in rural areas which will lose stress for medical personnel in the main hospital.

Meantime, PMGH chief executive officer, Dr Paki Molumi said the hospital does many deliveries under limited facilities.

He said this project will ensure normal delivery for mothers in rural areas while PMGH assist with complicated deliveries

Dr Molumi said: The hospital delivers 15,000 babies per year because of the lack of birthing facilities in the rural and remote aid posts, and this project will benefit the hospital in a big way.”