K140,000 raised for Cancer Ward

The NCDC Active City Development Program (ACDP) in collaboration with the French Embassy and Friends of POMGEN organized the event to raise awareness and funding for breast cancer treatment.

In its second year, the Pinktober Run shattered records with over 1,000 participants, doubling the number from the previous year and significantly increasing funds directed to the PMGH Cancer Ward.

The K140,000 will provide vital support for 100 patients over the course of one year, exemplifying the commitment of NCDC and ACDP to prioritize preventive healthcare and improve the well-being of Port Moresby residents.

There were messages from leaders and sponsors including cancer survivor Sally Gardner, who emphasizes that cancer does not discriminate, while PMGH Director Medical Services Dr. Koni Sobi, stressed on the importance of early detection and screening as at least five new cancer cases are diagnosed every day.

Meantime, Pinktober Run winners were awarded including male winner Peter Baki and female winner Kaira Fry.

Sponsors included:

• Silver Sponsor: Air Niugini (Supporting with PGK 50,000)

Bronze Sponsors:

• Constantinou Group of Companies (Supporting with PGK 25,000)

• Namba Wan Trophy Limited (Supporting with PGK 25,000)

Supporting Sponsors:

• Bank of South Pacific (Supporting with PGK 10,000)

• TOTAL Energy (Supporting with PGK 10,000)

• NCDC

In-Kind Sponsors were Pacific Industries, European Union (EU), Color Studios and Pure Water. Prizes Sponsors were Air Niugini, Digicel, Puma Energy and Pacific International Hospital.