K100,000 for Femili PNG

The handover of the cheque took place at the Femili PNG Case Management Centre in Lae where the K92 Mining team learned more about the organisation’s operations and how survivors are assisted through its case management centres.

Upon handing over the cheque, Philip Samar, K92 Mining Vice President for Government & Community Affairs, said: “We have been in operation for four years, and for us as a new company, we want to be able to support social issues and social agenda.

“We can do that through collaborating with Femili PNG, given what you have done to date with the number of people you have helped and the cases you’ve assisted.

“We appreciate what Femili PNG is doing, as it is not obligated to do this but continues to step in the gap, so hopefully this support goes to some extent to assist your work.”

Femili PNG Communications & Fundraising Officer, Jonica Jay, with Community and Outreach Officers, Paul Kunump, and Corneleah Jajem, thanked K92 Mining for the generous donation on behalf of Femili PNG.

“It requires collective efforts from partners and everyone to address the issues of FSV, GBV and all forms of violence and it’s good to have K92 Mining come on board to push this agenda,” said Jay.

“This donation will go towards supporting Femili PNG in its continuous role in dealing with the issue of FSV. Femili PNG is thankful and looks forward to working with K92 Mining through its community engagements.”

Femili PNG and K92 Mining have initiated discussions on working in partnership, and collaborating with service providers and organisations in Eastern Highlands Province, to conduct more awareness and assist FSV survivors.

The K92 Mining team accompanying Samar included the Community, Access & Sustainable Development Manager, Jim Kia, Community Development Officer Ovex Jamaika and Senior Community Affairs Officer, Levi Lamu.

Family and sexual violence is a significant issue in PNG.

As per the data from the PNG National Statistics Office, Demographic and Health Survey 2016-2018, 63% of married women have experienced violence from their spouses and 28% have experienced sexual violence. Of these survivors, only 35% of women have sought help.

Femili PNG is valued for its case management services, helping to connect survivors to services, and advocating for their safety.