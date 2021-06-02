It is a day to appreciate all parents in the world and thank them for their selfless commitment to children, and lifelong sacrifices towards nurturing this relationship.

Children should grow up in a family environment and in an atmosphere of happiness, love and

Understanding, for the full and harmonious development of their personality.

In May UNICEF PNG launched a media blast on social media for a poem completion dedicated to mothers.

Out of the 18 entrants, six winners were selected 3 in POM, 1 from Madang, 1 from Lae and 1 from West

Sepik. These 6 winners were presented certificates of participation today as part of the Global Day of

Parents’ celebration.

Brithey Kiapa, one of the participants from Port Moresby dedication her poem to her aunt who took care of her and her twin sister from infant while their mother was still at university, passed sadly passed on a few years ago.

The title of her poem was ‘6 feet that failed’.

“Six feet has failed, at your best you gave life and hope, at your weakest you inspired strength. In your life you were truly heaven sent. In your death you taught me how to cope…”

The only male winner from West Sepik Robin Weilopu dedicated his poem to his wife and advocated on

Violence Against Women.

Judith Bruno, UNICEF Country Rep said that the month of June is marked as a month of dedication to

parents, to appreciate mothers, fathers and those carers who perform the role of parents.

“Remembering our parents is also remembering the critical role that they play, especially in the early years of the child’s development. I have mentioned few of them but the most important is the full

harmonious development of a child’s personality. The cognitive development, the physical

development,” Bruno said.

The judge of the poem competition, Vinzealhar Nen was the former winner of the of the Samoa Pathway Youth Competition 2019’. She shared her own experience on parenting.

“Even as parents we have our challenging times and often that challenges our mental health. I found

myself being a single mother to a 6 month old boy at the end of last year. At the same time I had to fend

for my mum and my two siblings and during pandemic and at age 25. But overall I came out. It was good

experience it challenges our mental health a lot.

“I had a lot of anxiety attacks but through it all I came out. And I know that all our parents they went through the same thing, even my mum went through some stuff and it’s hard to describe it unless you become a parent.” She said.

UNICEF has been supporting the implementation of the Parenting for Childhood Development in partnership with the government, Faith Based organisations and NGOs since 2015. In 2020 UNICEF expanded this programme in partnership with European Union and as one of the programmes under the Spotlight Initiative – a partnership between EU and UN to eliminate all forms of violence against women and girls.

This programme engages with parents and caregivers as the primary duty bearers to enhance their parenting skills and promote non-violent child disciplining.