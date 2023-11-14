Emergency tuberculosis kicks off

TB services have come closer to the community with inmates at the Bomana Prison expected to be part of the population at Bomana to be screened for Tuberculosis in the next two weeks.

The Emergency TB Project aims to improve the quality and expand the coverage and utilization of health services to control the spread of Tuberculosis in target areas including the National Capital District by strengthening programmatic management of Tuberculosis.

As part of the National Department of Health’s Systematic Screening Intervention (SSI) program implemented through the Emergency Tuberculosis Project (ETP) with the support of the National Capital District Provincial Health Authority (NCDPHA).

The screening exercise commenced last week with orientation and awareness sessions held at the Bomana prison and Zone 3 community at Joyce Bay in the Moresby South electorate on Wednesday 8th and Friday 10th November, respectively.

Bomana Prison Commander Yelli Oiufa officially opened the screening exercise at the Bomana Prison yard on Wednesday in the presence of inmates, project team members including Project Manager, Dr. Walley Ambano, NCDPHA representatives, SSI screening health staff, and Correctional Services medical staff.

Mr Oiufa reminded inmates and staff that TB is around and if not treated early can result in results that are more undesirable.

He said he was happy the screening is starting at the prison and will later be held for CS staff and the surrounding community.

“We are all going to go through this TB screening; prevent, test, and if positive, get treatment,” said Mr Oiufa.

“We have inmates, staff and their families, and community members who have TB and it’s timely that the screening exercise commences here in the prison and later to reach our family and community members."

The SSI activity was also officially opened at Joyce Bay in Moresby South yesterday at the Evegima United Church ground where the testing site is set up.

Community leaders including husband, and wife Joseph and Philo Mage were among the first lot to be screened. Both were keen to know their TB status and were happy to receive initial reports of clear chests after x-ray checks.

The SSI program was officially launched jointly by Deputy NCD Governor, Dadi Toka Junior and NCDPHA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Steven Yennie in Port Moresby on 20th October 2023.

SSI is a government-led TB initiative supported by key development partners including NCDPHA, National Tuberculosis Program, WHO, DFAT, and World Vision, and is implemented by the National Department of Health through the Emergency TB Project with funding from the World Bank Health Portfolio in PNG.