Easter reminds us of love: Rev Urame

Head Bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of PNG, Reverend Dr. Jack Urame issued this reminder as the world heads into the Easter long weekend; from Good Friday on March 29th, to Easter Monday on April 1st.

Rev Urame said within the narrative of God’s favour for humanity, revealed in its highest form by Christ on Easter, lies the values of forgiveness, reconciliation and love.

“Christ expressed those values when he gave himself up on the cross. Through Christ’s suffering, crucifixion and death, God expressed his unconditional love, forgiveness and reconciliation. This Gospel moves us to extend it to others because it offers comfort and strength to everyone who hears, accepts and believes it.

“Many of our communities across the country are overwhelmed by violence, natural disaster, social instability, fear of sorcery, crime, etc. Many homes are broken and families are disintegrating at an increasing rate.

“Many children are ignored by their parents so they are seeking food, shelter, love and care. Many people are suffering from injustice and inequality because of greed, corruption, individualism and nepotism. Our nation is ruined by lack of leadership or bad leadership; so many people are seeking justice, peace and reconciliation.

“Therefore may the Easter Good News of God’s favour inspire us to embrace the value of our human relationship and transform our communities and society through love, forgiveness and reconciliation.

“We must love and accept each other as God loves and accepts us through Christ.

“It must begin within us and be extended to others as Jesus said, ‘Love your neighbours as you love yourself’.

“I wish you all a joyful Easter celebration in the spirit of love and unity.”