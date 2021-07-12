DWU Pageant A Success

The 2021 “Mr Divine Word University” title went to “Mr Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences (FASS)” Daniel Undaba and the “Miss Divine Word University” title was bestowed on “Miss Faculty of Business and Informatics” Naomi Alickson.

The contestants for Mr and Miss DWU were students from three of the four faculties of DWU, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, Faculty of Business and Informatics and Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences.

The pageant was organized by the University’s Student Representative Council (SRC) to pick contestants to represent the University at the “Miss and Mr Madang” pageant which takes place on the 22nd and 24th July at the Madang Resort Hotel.

The Miss and Mr Madang pageant is an annual fundraiser for community projects spearheaded by the Rotary Club of Madang led by long-time community organizer, Maureen Hill.

Among the guests were Mrs Hill, Madang businessman Sir Peter Barter and members of the business community.

President of DW, Professor Father Philip Gibbs commended the SRC, student body and staff for committing their time and effort to make the event successful.

Professor Gibbs said the event was “not a beauty quest” but an occasion for students show their talents with the support of staff.