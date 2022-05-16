Dance groups anticipate finals

The dance competition is to purposely encourage Port Moresby residents into making positive choices regarding the environment they live in while using dance as a way to communicate positively. The dance competition also provides a space for youth, students and community participants to grow and showcase their skills.

Those that participated were critiqued by a panel of 3 judges who are respected in the performing arts sector in Port Moresby and held in high regard.

It was expected that about 30 teams audition during the semi’s for a spot in the finals and the main criterion that the judges are to observe is whether the performance displays the 2022 World Environment Day theme “Only One Earth” which speaks of taking care of our planet because it is the only one that we have.

Other criteria that the judges will look for is rhythm character, style transitions creativity, and musicality execution level of difficulty showmanship and stage presence.

The One Earth Dance Competition Finals will be held on Saturday, 21st May, 2022, at the South Side Fitness Center and will be open to the public.

The dance groups who make it to the finals will be given the opportunity to compete for cash prizes up to K5000. This prize money is a way to reward hard work, commitment and consistency for those who have a love for dance and are willing to express it well onstage. The winners will also be given the opportunity to perform during the Amazing Port Moresby World Environment Day events in June.