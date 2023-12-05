Children learn importance of inclusion

The observance of the UN Day, celebrated on December 3rd annually, “aims to promote an understanding of disability issues and mobilise support for the dignity, rights and well-being of persons with disabilities”.

Sponsorship from the Sir Brian Bell Foundation of BbP’s Inclusive Education Program, have improved the lives of both children and adults living with a disability.

Firstly, in addition to welcoming children with disabilities to enroll in the organisation’s free Early Childhood Education program, BbP continually updates and creates appropriate learning materials for the children.

Noah Agino, who is hearing impaired and has worked for BbP for 15 years, is currently in the final stages of completing a Sign Language Dictionary for children. This dictionary is a PNG first and will provide both visual and written guidance for people to learn to sign.

BbP has already published two picture books, which are used as a part of the Inclusive Education program and serve to reduce the stigma of disability through positive stories.

Six-year-old Poyem Harold, who has a spinal disability, has been attending BbP’s ECE program for two years. He graduates this week and will be able to enter a mainstream school.

He can blend and read short words, write his letters and numbers well and he loves drawing and colouring. His teacher is satisfied with his progress and confident that he will do well at school.

Poyem’s mother that her child is confident and able to socialise and study with other children.

Secondly, BbP was recently provided with the opportunity to train 76 team members from the Brian Bell Group head office in Boroko and 43 team members at Brian Bell Chemicals at Gordon’s.

Eight training sessions were provided and most of the participants were unaware that Sign Language is the fourth official language of Papua New Guinea. This was declared in 2015 alongside the rights of persons with disabilities as well as terminologies to be used to address persons with disabilities.

BbP trainer and programs manager, Marlyn Wini, said: “The most interesting and enjoyable part of the sessions was teaching the signs. Each participant developed their own sign names, which allows people who are deaf to get to know them.

“Some of the participants confessed that they sometimes ignore people with disabilities but this training has made them to understand the rights and policies for persons with disabilities, having respect for them and treating them like anyone else in order to alleviate communication breakdowns and other related barriers.”