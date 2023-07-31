Better WASH, better health

This work also included targeted training for members of the South Fly District WASH Committee. Through strengthening their site selection and procurement processes, as well as information and data collection skills, the District WASH Committee continues to enable the implementation of the five-year district WASH plan, alongside the delivery of WASH infrastructure.

DDA Chief Executive Officer, Tewa Gebia, recognised the importance of WASH, saying: “WASH is a cross-cutting development issue. Challenges of low school attendance in the education sector, high prevalence of TB and other communicable diseases in the health sector, can be improved if there is good clean water, sanitation and hygiene practices in our 76 wards.”

At its recent meeting in Daru and as an outcome of the capacity building activities, the District WASH Committee addressed staffing and resources by appointing an engineer and district environmental health officers to drive WASH service delivery.

With the committee’s endorsement, these new officers will assist Local Level Government Managers with project design, project implementation, water quality monitoring, and hygienic waste disposal standards.

The committee also aims to ensure all voices are heard in the planning, implementation, and management of WASH services. As part of the committee’s drive to increase ward-level representation and inclusivity, the Western Provincial Council of Women is expected to lead a participatory community consultation on the WASH projects this year.

The South Fly District WASH Committee includes representation from government, civil society and the private sector, working closely with local stakeholders towards shared objectives and priorities to improve access to inclusive, resilient, and sustainable WASH services for the South Fly District.