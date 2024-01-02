Beon inmates baptized

The indication of their baptism came after the inmates were convicted of the word of God through the book of John and Acts, which states that believers must be baptized and receive the Holy Spirit.

Madang District Pastor, Tom Kanisa said the baptism marks a significant step in the growth of the church and in ending the year 2023.

Beon Jail Commander, Jackson Gubag was grateful to have witnessed the baptism. He said while the institute serves to rehabilitate inmates while they serve time, such outcomes for inmates is encouraging, because it means that these inmates want to change and live better lives.

He added that spiritual enrichment is a priority in the correctional service institute.

Gubag said this is the second lot of inmates baptized by this church.