Be thankful for your blessings

Head Bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of PNG, Rev. Dr. Jack Urame, said we have come this far through the grace of God.

“He has been our shelter, refuge and protector in every step of our journey. And by his grace, we look forward to a new year with joy and hope,” he said in his Christmas message.

“Let this Christmas be an occasion for deep reflection of the past to readjust the future journey. Look back and see how far we have come. There were moments of joy and moments of sadness, moments of achievements and moments of challenges, moments of success and moments of failures.

“May those moments be our lessons to move on into the future with new impulse, determination, courage and hope.

“Christmas is about celebrating the greatest gift from heaven. It is God’s gift of his dear Son. Let this Christmas become meaningful by acknowledging this greatest heavenly gift for the salvation for the world. Christ comes as a great light from heaven and shines in our dark hearts, broken homes, and divided communities to reconcile us.

“May this light from heaven fill your hearts so that you can shine wherever you are and become witnesses to others! May the gift of heaven inspire you to be agents of reconciliation, peace and unity in your families, in your communities and in your nation. Jesus presents himself as the light from above and calls us to be little lights in the world to witness that great light by shining as followers of Christ.

“You are the salt and light of the world.’ So carry the light into the world and shine wherever you are to make a little difference in your family, homes, communities, societies and country.

“Celebrate this Christmas in the true spirit of Christian solidarity, peace, and unity. I wish you all a Merry Christmas, and the blessing of God be with you all.