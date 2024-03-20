2024 Hiri Hanenamo Judging Begins

The competition, steeped in the rich traditional cultures of the Motu and Koitabu people, serves as a commemoration of the historic Hiri Trade expedition.

Ten contestants, who had been preparing for three weeks, took centre stage, each meticulously crafting their responses to the questions that were selected on February 28th when the contest was announced.

The panel of judges led by Udu Vai, were congratulated for being known for their expertise, discernment and guidance in cultural events, and were acknowledged by the 2023 Hiri Queen Kimjosh Damuri on behalf of the Motu Koitabu Assembly and Hiri Moale Organizing Committee.

The Hiri Moale Festival sponsors were also acknowledged for their generous support, which ensured the success and realization of this culturally significant event. The contestants showcased their dedication and passion, earning commendations for their performances.

As the competition progresses, anticipation mounts for the forthcoming judging events, promising further displays of talent, culture, and camaraderie. The competition will continue for the next two days, with the finalists expected to be announced soon.

The Hiri Hanenamo competition is an important event for the Motu and Koitabu people, and it is an opportunity to showcase their rich cultural heritage to the world.