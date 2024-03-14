“Sons of Thunder" an inspiring book donated to ABG

The handover ceremony took place in Buka, where Pastor Jenjen presented the books to ABG President Ishmael Toroama, alongside Education Minister Thomas Pataaku, Deputy Chief Secretary Esther Usurup, and Secretary for Education Dorothy Kenneth.

Pastor Royree, a Pentecostal Pastor who resided in Bougainville with her family after the Bougainville war, offered her firsthand spiritual insights into the post-war era through "Sons of Thunder."

The book provides a unique perspective on the spiritual reconciliations undertaken by Bougainvilleans in the aftermath of the decade-long conflict, offering a compelling narrative of peace-building efforts.

Expressing gratitude, President Ishmael Toroama underscored the significance of Pastor Jenjen's contribution, emphasizing how the books would serve as invaluable historical records for Bougainvilleans.

Education Minister Thomas Pataaku echoed this sentiment, stressing the importance of documenting and teaching Bougainville's history to the younger generation, ensuring that the lessons learned from the past are not forgotten.

The donation marks a crucial step in preserving Bougainville's rich heritage and ensuring that future generations are equipped with a comprehensive understanding of their history.

With plans to distribute the books to all Bougainville schools, Pastor Jenjen's "Sons of Thunder" is poised to become a staple in the educational curriculum, providing students with a deeper appreciation of their cultural identity and the journey toward peace.