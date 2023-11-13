‘Nogat Marasin Campaign’ gets support

The ‘Nogat Marasin Campaign’, initiated by concerned Lae residents, presented a petition to Morobe Governor, Luther Wenge, last Monday (November 6th).

Despite promising the group that he will raise the issue in the 2nd Provincial Governors’ Conference on November 7th and 8th, he did not keep his word hence members of the campaign are planning on attending the Provincial Executive Council meeting tomorrow (November 14th), to hold the governor and PEC members accountable.

This morning, some members of the group met with the Lae Central Police Station Commander, Nacca Paul, to submit a letter outlining their intention to gather at Tutumang Haus tomorrow.

“As long as there is no gathering but only five or six people going in to get a reply for your petition, it’s ok for you to go and get that result,” he stated.

“But we would very much not encourage huge groups with banners and placards going onto the streets or whatnot because when we do that – we do it in good faith – but people who will be joining us will be looking for opportunities. Those are opportunists to tend to do other things apart from the real aim of the petition.”

On the other hand, Nacca commended the initiative saying: “You are all doing this on behalf of us. We need to see this thing go through. We need to have medicines.

“Why have we been denied the basic right to medication?”

Nacca said the issue of medicine shortage affects everyone, and he outlined that the media has the power to get answers and push for solutions.