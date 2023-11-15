US, UK announce sanctions targeting Hamas

The U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) spearheaded this action, targeting Hamas officials and exposing Iran's support mechanisms for both Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ).

The designations, aligned with the U.K., aim to safeguard the global financial system from exploitation by Hamas and its supporters. Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen emphasized the commitment to work with partners, including the U.K., to disrupt Hamas's funding sources and prevent further atrocities.

Building on recent OFAC designations, today's action singles out Nasser Abu Sharif and Jamil Yusuf Ahmad 'Aliyan, associated with PIJ, and the Muhjat AlQuds Foundation in Gaza. The U.S. Department of State concurrently designates Akram al-Ajouri, Deputy Secretary General of PIJ. The Lebanese money exchange company Nabil Chouman & Co and its key figures are also targeted for facilitating money transfers from Iran to Gaza for Hamas.

Iran's significant support, channelled through the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), has enabled terrorist activities, including financial aid, weapons transfer, and operational training for both Hamas and PIJ. The designated individuals and entities fall under Executive Order (E.O.) 13224, addressing terrorist groups and their supporters.

The sanctions freeze assets and interests of the designated persons in the U.S. or under U.S. control, with additional restrictions on entities majority-owned by these individuals. Financial institutions engaging with sanctioned entities risk sanctions or enforcement action.

OFAC emphasizes its commitment to humanitarian assistance while preventing resources from reaching terrorists.

Key Hamas officials Mahmoud Khaled Zahhar and Mu'ad Ibrahim Muhammed Rashid al-Atili face sanctions for their roles within the organization. Zahhar, a senior Hamas member, has publicly threatened violence against Jewish civilians and acknowledged Iran's support.

This coordinated action demonstrates a decisive move by the U.S. and U.K. to disrupt the financial infrastructure supporting terrorism, reinforcing their commitment to global security.