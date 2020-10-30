 

Trump and Biden duel in critical state of Florida

BY: Loop Pacific
17:04, October 30, 2020
61 reads

US President Donald Trump and his Democratic White House challenger Joe Biden have held duelling rallies in the critical election state of Florida.

Mr Biden told supporters: "You hold the power. If Florida goes blue [Democratic], it's over."

Celebrating soaring economic figures, Mr Trump, a Republican, said of his rival: "He's going to lock you down."

With just five days to go until election day, Mr Biden has a solid lead nationally in opinion polls.

But his advantage looks less assured in the battleground states, such as Florida, that will decide who ultimately wins the White House.

More than 81 million people have already voted, 52 million of them by mail, setting the US on course for its highest electoral turnout rate in more than a century.

     

Source: 
BBC
Tags: 
US Elections
Campaign
President Trump
Joe Biden
  • 61 reads