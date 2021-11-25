Niue says its borders will stay shut to tourists

The Cook Islands has announced it will re-open its borders from the second week of January, but Niue Tourism Board chairperson Vanessa Marsh said they would not following suit.

She said Niue doesn't have a set date for re-opening its borders, but the country was looking toward late in the first half of 2022.

Marsh said Niue was taking a cautious approach.

"It's one that they are doing in consultation with all of its key stakeholders and officials, and our role as the Tourism Board is to provide support to our tourism industry, so that once that borders will be able to re-open that we are ready to re-start our tourism industry with our operators."