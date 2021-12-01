Bula - welcome to Fiji

Welcome Home to Fiji which is 'Open For Happiness'. That is the message Tourism Fiji and its stakeholders are selling to holiday makers in its Travel Partner Countries.

There are four flights into Fiji, 2 from Sydney, one in the morning and the other in the afternoon. A flight from Melbourne will arrive get in just after midnight and a large flight from Los Angeles early on December 2.

Despite fears the new Covid-19 variant Omicron has spread into the community in New South Wales where the first flight of tourists come from, Fiji said it is ready to receive visitors.

Visitors are being treated to a water salute and traditional ceremonies of welcome befitting honoured guests.

Meanwhile over 800 tourism operators in the country have completed Tourism Fiji's Care Fiji Commitment programme (CFC).

The CFC ensures all services which tourists may encounter are fully compliant and well trained.