Female Engineer Making Waves

Leading a group of female managers with the support of male colleagues, Vera is part of a new generation of Papua New Guineans working to improve and change the electricity industry in the country.

From the Aroma Coast of Central Province, Vera was inspired by the first female Papua New Guinean electrical power engineer, Finkewe Zurecnuoc, to study electrical engineering in power.

Despite being the only woman in her power stream class with nine male students in 1997 at the University of Technology in Lae, Vera remained steadfast in her commitment to her chosen field. She received the Chancellor’s Award at the 2000 UNITECH Graduation for her hard work and dedication.

Vera's experience and reputation for working collaboratively with different professionals and management teams has helped her make informed decisions as a leader.

She is passionate about mentoring more women to move into management positions and encourages everyone to build professional relationships and practice good professional conduct.

Recently awarded the USAID Excellency Award for her work in the energy sector, Vera is currently leading a team of female engineers at PNG Power to develop a Computerized Maintenance Management System, a software that will manage maintenance activities and support maintenance personnel.

Vera's leadership experiences, skills, and competencies have put her in the position to achieve great success and inspire other women in the electricity industry to follow their passions, stay focused, and work with determination.