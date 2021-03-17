 

Everyday People PNG : Titus Peter

BY: Terry Longbut
12:18, March 17, 2021
I did my grade 5-8 primary school education at Prenorkwa Primary School from 2014-2017.

2018 I did my grades 9 and 10  at  Kundiawa Lutheran Day Secondary. Unfortunately he could not continue in year 11 due to family problems.

This is year I want to go back to school and fulfill my dream of becoming a male nurse because I love to  save lives . I see a lot of people in my village dying of curable diseases 

Same time I want continue playing rugby league and if I continue to play well my next aim  to play in the  Digicel Cup and PNG Hunters one day.

Right now I’m already in the Warriors training squad and if the bid is successful than that’s great.

I only  played touch rugby until  2018  I started playing rugby league with Works Panthers  B grade or U20.

I was  17 going 18 when me  and my school mate John Kale were included in the Panthers team to take part in  Ipatas cup  filling in for senior players.I also played in the  rugby league 9s tournaments in Lae.

That gave me a lot of confidence and experience  playing with and against digicel cup players.

While waiting for Lutheran Day Secondary to reply to my letter,I my aim now is to continue to play to improve my game.

