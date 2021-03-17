Everyday People PNG : Titus Peter

2018 I did my grades 9 and 10 at Kundiawa Lutheran Day Secondary. Unfortunately he could not continue in year 11 due to family problems.

This is year I want to go back to school and fulfill my dream of becoming a male nurse because I love to save lives . I see a lot of people in my village dying of curable diseases

Same time I want continue playing rugby league and if I continue to play well my next aim to play in the Digicel Cup and PNG Hunters one day.

Right now I’m already in the Warriors training squad and if the bid is successful than that’s great.

I only played touch rugby until 2018 I started playing rugby league with Works Panthers B grade or U20.

I was 17 going 18 when me and my school mate John Kale were included in the Panthers team to take part in Ipatas cup filling in for senior players.I also played in the rugby league 9s tournaments in Lae.

That gave me a lot of confidence and experience playing with and against digicel cup players.

While waiting for Lutheran Day Secondary to reply to my letter,I my aim now is to continue to play to improve my game.