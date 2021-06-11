Everyday People PNG : Oravita Igitora

“I have lived in Port Moresby for 26 years after moving here from my village in Eastern Highlands Province to continue my education. Unfortunately, I did not pass on to do grade 11 so I started looking for jobs.”

“My first job was with City Pharmacy Limited, after that I stayed at home for a bit then went to work at a hire car company. After the hire car job I stayed at home a bit before coming to work for RH Hypermart. I have been with them for 3 years now. “

“I feel like I have lived in Port Moresby long enough and life has been very hard so I plan on going back to Goroka next year with my family. The elections are coming up so I think I should go back for that as well.”

“Now with the COVID-19 pandemic things have become harder. Personally, I don’t really feel panicked by it, I just follow what the government says and I wear my mask and sanitize when I am asked to. Other than that life has gone on as usual for me.”