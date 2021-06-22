Everyday People PNG : Nathan Nakikus

For over 10 years I have grown so much lyrically in my music and as an artist. One of my proudest moments in my musical career would be when my song “Don’t waste my time” landed 16th in the top20’s of Australia’s Island music Chart.

My music has evolved so much and I have learnt even more over the years. I produce my own music and I have worked with many amazingly talented artists. Some of my productions had me working alongside Anslom Nakikus and the Radazz band.

With the work I’ve done through my walk in music, I have assisted new up and coming artists like Puki, who happens to be of the Kiki Geno generation. Now there’s an era in music that speaks volumes when it comes to talent.

My path leads me now to producing and creating the type of music that delivers the kind of message that not only allows people to enjoy it but also to be educated by it.

Here’s to creating positive material.

“That’s what music does. It speaks to you. It changes you.”

~ Hannah Harrington ~