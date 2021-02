I am Naima and I was born in 1989. I am a father of six children with my two wives. I am happy I was able to work as an assistant and help the contractor build our first health center. Now people can get treated here. We also have this new road. We are finally connected to rest of the province and people don’t have to walk for days like before.

Naima Larem Minambao, Yokomanda Village, Enga