Everyday People PNG : Micheal Philip

Growing up in Nangananga, a village just outside of Kokopo town, my upbringing was full of hardships, struggles and sacrifices by my parents and family; allowing me to graduate from Kokopo Secondary.

Having not received an offer to further my studies, I took it upon myself to pursue my dreams in other means. I started working from NBC Radio as a radio personal to learn the traits of becoming a journalist.

I’ve always look up to journalists like Scott Waide and Paul Taumik (Jnr) and hope to be like them on day in my career. Although I have a lot to learn and a long way to go. I am determined not to give up on my dream of becoming a journalist.