Everyday People PNG : Koyari Guni

I work with Guard Dog Security as a security guard and I am stationed at the Block of Asian Shops at the Steamships compound at Gordons.
I started working with the company in 2016 after I moved to Port Moresby.
Prior to me moving here, I was a seventh day Adventist Church missionary in Eastern Highlands Province for 10 years.
I looked after seven congregations. I also taught basic literacy to locals, so they can read the bible.
When I joined the company in 2016, I continued my calling of evangelizing.
I pray and share the word of God with my colleagues.
We have seen changes taking place and the company is excelling and I thank God for his blessings.
Koyari Guni- Security Guard, Port Moresby