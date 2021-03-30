Everyday People PNG : Koyari Guni

I work with Guard Dog Security as a security guard and I am stationed at the Block of Asian Shops at the Steamships compound at Gordons.

I started working with the company in 2016 after I moved to Port Moresby.

Prior to me moving here, I was a seventh day Adventist Church missionary in Eastern Highlands Province for 10 years.

I looked after seven congregations. I also taught basic literacy to locals, so they can read the bible.

When I joined the company in 2016, I continued my calling of evangelizing.

I pray and share the word of God with my colleagues.

We have seen changes taking place and the company is excelling and I thank God for his blessings.

Koyari Guni- Security Guard, Port Moresby