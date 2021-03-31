Everyday People PNG : Kala Komu

You have to take risks and make huge sacrifices - especially when you are in a full time job with good benefits like good salary, vehicle, accommodation, medical cover, annual leave… and especially when you have a young family to support.

But sometimes life throws you an opportunity. You leave your comfort zone and face the challenges and risks. At times you have no idea where it may lead, and at other times you lie awake at night questioning your decisions.

I had a good job with my last employer, Post-Courier, from 1996 to 2010. I was extremely grateful for the experience acquired, the network and contacts established during this 14 years with PC as it gave me the courage and self-belief to take that bold step to move into my own business.

I knew very well what I was leaving behind - all the good benefits - to pursue my dream, not knowing what the future may have in store, not knowing whether it would end in a dream come true or a nightmare.

Seeing the demand for graphic design and layout in printing, publishing and advertising business, I left Post-Courier in 2010 and registered a business name ‘NAGISOVE Graphics’ to capture my piece of the market.

Since the establishment of NAGISOVE Graphics, we have accomplished so much in the areas of graphic design, re-branding and refreshing business designs, layout, printing and publishing of books plus more. I have even had the opportunity and honour to mentor and train others across a number of businesses in my specialised field of graphic design.

Since the beginning, NAGISOVE has partnered with TLA Media Ltd, owned by Glenn Armstrong, to deliver quality products in advertising, media, branding, merchandise, printing, publishing of books and so on.

Some of our major accomplishments were the re-branding of Air Niugini - the aircraft livery, the cabin crew and ground crew uniforms. Over many years we have had the opportunity to deliver graphic art projects for Destinations Loyalty Program, Kumul Consolidated Holdings, Hargy Oil Palms and so many other clients and projects.

Glenn and I have been involved in projects that have included the likes of photographer Rocky Roe, Hon. Justin Tkatchenko, Charlie Lynn, Muay Thai world champ Lee “Flash” Garap, and world champion kickboxer Stanley Nandex, to name a few.

With Glenn’s support and mentorship, I have also instigated a number of my own successful projects, delivering merchandise for Christian Health Services and recently delivering the Coffee Industry Corporation curriculum books for primary and secondary schools.

Being able to partner with someone of Glenn's knowledge, contacts and experience has given me a secure platform to achieve my dream without having to worry about where my next family’s meal was coming from.

So a huge thank you to my Aussie friend “The Champ” Glenn Armstrong of TLA Media for having the confidence in local talent such as me. The Champ has always engaged our services, giving local SMEs like NAGISOVE the opportunity to deliver quality professional services and set the bar at a very high level.

Just as he encouraged and guided me, Glenn also gave Tapusi Kone the opportunity to establish his own company ‘Reel Productions’ by partnering with him on video production projects, often combining the need for visual graphics from my company and videography from Tapusi’s Reel Productions.

Nightmare averted. My dreams have come true.

A list of productions can be found on the tlamediagroup.com website