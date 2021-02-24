Everyday People PNG : JOHN BANG KALE

While I study, I also want to continue playing good rugby league and hopefully attract some interest from Digicel cup teams, then I want to get into the Hunters system .

I only started playing in 2018, in B grade for Works Panthers in the Kundiawa rugby league competition so I’m still learning.

Same year I was promoted to play in A grade for Panthers that took part in the Ipatas Cup challenge which gave me a lot of exposure and experience to play at competitive level.

Winning the TNA Cup against an experience team like Kupsy Rabbittohs was the biggest highlight of my rugby league career so far. I’d like to dedicate the big win to my seniors, Shallom Bire in Pom Vipers and Jakodi Bire – Lae Tigers and our super Panthers coach Robert Louis.

John Bang Kale, Kerowagi, Simbu.