Everyday People PNG: Jessica Yawi

My passion for my role and my ability to multitask and demonstrate balance in my work, stem from my mother, my greatest role model.

My mother was the after-hours nursing coordinator at the Port Moresby General Hospital, one of the busiest hospitals in the country. She was passionate about her role, and her family, and was able to maintain a work-life balance. I admire this quality and try my best to apply this to my life.

I come from a mixed parentage of East Sepik and Milne Bay, but have lived most of my life in the city, completing my education in Port Moresby.

I studied at the University of Papua New Guinea under the School of Business Management, majoring in Strategic Management and successfully graduated with a bachelor’s degree.

One thing I’m most proud of is working for UNDP. I’m proud that I’ve learned so much, and still learning every day. It is a great opportunity at this age.

Since joining the country office, I have supported UNDP’s successful development efforts, implementing solutions for the country’s development challenges, toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, while highlighting the importance of gender equality.

In my spare time, I learn about photography and videography, and watch documentaries on architecture.

It fascinates me on how a design of building and artifacts has the power to shape entire cities and change the course of human history.

I am also inspired by the cultural elements of my other home province of Milne Bay. For example, the bagi, which is a principle traditional trading item in the Milne Bay Kula Ring Trade, known to exist for hundreds of years.

Bagi are red shells strung together and worn as a necklace. The bagi shells move through a series of island paths and are assessed for their value based on size, colour and how they are polished. Regarded as the mark of a Milne Bay person, nowadays it is not uncommon for people from other provinces to be seen wearing the bagi.

My most inspiring words are by Mother Theresa: “It’s not about how much you do, but how much love you put into doing what you do that counts”.