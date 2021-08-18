Everyday People PNG : Jenny Wewo Henry

We mostly air company sponsored programs while I host the Sankamap Show on weekdays from 6am to 10am. I also host night shows.

My DJ name is “Buaigu Jen”, and I’m a producer/presenter with In Touch Media.

Apart from hosting sponsored programs, I also help our journalists collect and produce news.

We also have an events team and most times, I take on the responsibility of leading the team to facilitate events in Lae, which I really enjoy.

September 2021 will mark my four years of being with In Touch Media.

Prior to my current role, I was attached with NBC East New Britain, where I gained most of my experience from.

You have to be hard working if you are to survive, especially in this COVID-19 period.

We can always make things happen, no matter the level of knowledge that we have. We cannot just sit back and enjoy our parents’ hard work. We must make things happen for ourselves.

Life is full of challenges; we either take it or leave it but at the end of the day, we learn from everything that we do.